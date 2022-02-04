Returning Kiprop hits ground running, sets sights on Oregon  

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – After staying out in the cold for four years, three-time world champion Asbel Kiprop is now back with his sights on Oregon World Athletics Championships.

Kiprop makes a comeback from a doping ban he was slapped by the Athletics Integrity Unit in 2019 for allegedly testing positive for EPO.

Speaking Friday after training at the Kipchoge Keino stadium in Eldoret, Kiprop tipped that he will be shifting from the 1500m in a race that he did not disclose.

He confirmed that he will compete in the National Police track and field Championship ahead of the National Trials for the World Athletics Championships.

“I feel relieved and motivated, my life is coming back to normal. I appreciate friends for the encouragement and the management of the Kipchoge Keino Stadium for giving me the facility to train,” Kiprop told journalists after morning session. Asbel Kiprop is a three-time 1500m World Champion.

He added, “I believe in gradual progress, starting from the training, I am eying the Police Championship on the 6th of April so that I earn a ticket to the national trials where I will hope to be selected to represent Kenya in World Championships.”

Kiprop narrated that the past four years have been tough where he has been stigmatized by his close friends but he said he has overcome it and is looking forward to a brighter future.

“It was frustrating, first I was not expecting it to happen, even my fellow elite athletes did not want to associate with me, but it’s not their fault I understand their situation,” the 32-year-old said. Three-time 1500m World Champion Asbel Kiprop

Kiprop however assured Kenyans that the 1500m race in in safe hands with Elijah Manangoi making a comeback as well from a two-year suspension for missing a doping test.

“Kenya is on a safer side seeing Managoi resuming, Timothy Cheruiyot and other young upcoming athletes who represented Kenya at the World Under-20 Championships. For me I want to try another race because I have every medal in the 1500m,” Kiprop added.

Kiprop has an Olympic Gold, World Championships title, Africa Games Gold as well as the Africa Senior Championship Gold.