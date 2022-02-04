Govt pumps Ksh 250m towards Magical Kenya Open 

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – The much anticipated 53rd edition of the Magical Kenya Open Championship is set to make a comeback at the Muthaiga Golf Club on 3-6 March.

First held in 1967, the Kenya Open Golf Championship has continuously upheld its reputation as the stage for budding champions.

It was quite common to see some of the best golfers in the world playing at the Kenya Open in the 1970s and 1980s.

Golfing greats like Severiano Ballesteros and Ian Woosnam were some of the winners from years past.

More recently, a quick look at the top 100 list reveals a good number of recent winners and participants of the Kenya Open Championship.

Inspecting the Muthaiga golf course, Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary, Amb. (Dr.) Amina Mohamed noted that the preparations for this year’s Magical Kenya Open are in top gear and commended the Kenya Open Golf Limited for maintaining international standards in the organization of the event. Sports CS Amina Mohamed

“I am extremely proud that as a country, we are able to hold a sporting event that meets international standards, like the Magical Kenya Open,” said CS. Amina.

“Our pristine and world-class golf courses have ensured that we have hosted golf giants since 1967, who have displayed their skills on the Kenyan soil, she added.

Appreciating government efforts in supporting the golf industry in the country, Kenya Open Golf Limited’s Chairman, Peter Kanyago said that he was happy that the government through the Sports Arts and Social Development Fund in conjunction with the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage had once again stepped up to support the event through provision of the prize fund for the event.

“It is through government support and commitment that this event was elevated to the elite European Tour that eventually became the DP World Tour,” said Kanyago.

“We can confidently say that we are all set and ready for this year’s championship and happy to see it return to Muthaiga Golf Club, where it all started. We look forward to welcoming the players, spectators and our esteemed partners to experience the magic of the game of golf at the “home of golf”,” said Kanyago. Kenya Open Golf Limited’s Chairman, Peter Kanyago

On his part, Tournament Director, Patrick Obath said that a field of 156 golfers will take part in the 2022 Magical Kenya Open with a prize purse of $ 2 million.

“With live global broadcast coverage across four days, the Magical Kenya Open is a great opportunity to promote Kenya as a golf destination to the world and support Kenyan golf. The event will be produced for live TV coverage across four days with the world feed being distributed all over the world,” he said.

He added that in accordance with government regulations on the Covid-19 pandemic, the event shall be held in strict adherence to health and safety protocols.

“While we are having an event with spectators this year, we have ensured that we have put in place adequate measures to protect the health of everyone who will be involved in the event. All government protocols with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic will be fully implemented throughout the tournament.”

The Magical Kenya Open has a history dating back to 1967 and appeared on the European Tour’s schedule for the first time in 2019, having previously taken its place on the Challenge Tour schedule since 1991.