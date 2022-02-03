Optics: Tusker FC vs Bandari FKF Premier League duel

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – The Ruaraka Complex was the center of attraction for Kenyan football enthusiasts where champions Tusker FC hosted Bandari as the Football Kenya Federation Premier League resumed. This is how it went down in optics.

Centre Referee Meshack Omondi reacts outside the box. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Tusker FC won the match 1-0 thanks to Former AFC Leopards utility man Clyde Senaji who sent the Brewers ahead after 33 minutes to see the Robert Matano-coached side collect maximum points to move up to 9th in the standing with 23 points while Bandari will remain 7th on 25 points.