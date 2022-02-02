Tusker FC sinks Bandari to bounce back to winning ways

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – Tusker FC bounced back to winning ways following a 1-0 victory over Bandari FC in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match staged at the Ruaraka Complex.

Tusker, who are trying to find their groove back as they aspire to defend the title, entered the match after being held to a barren draw in it’s last encounter away to bottom side Vihiga Bullets.

Former AFC Leopards forward Clyde Senaji sent the Brewers ahead on the 33rd minute to see the Robert Matano side collect maximum points to move up to 9th in the standing with 23 points while Bandari will remain 7th on 25 points.