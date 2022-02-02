Giannis’ triple double helps topple struggling Wizards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES, United States, Feb 2 – Giannis Antetokounmpo posted his fourth triple double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks handed the Washington Wizards their sixth straight loss with a 112-98 victory on Tuesday.

Washington erased a 17-point third-quarter deficit and even took an 86-83 lead on Rui Hachimura’s three-pointer with 8:28 to play, but the Bucks outscored Washington 29-12 down the stretch.

Antetokounmpo finished with 33 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists, the third straight time he has scored at least 30 points when making a triple double.

Jrue Holiday scored 22 points, Bobby Portis 17, Khris Middleton 13 and Grayson Allen 10 for the Bucks.

Kyle Kuzma had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards, who were missing all-star guard Bradley Beal, out with a left wrist sprain.

Montrezl Harrell came off the bench to score 20 points, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 12 in the loss. Spencer Dinwiddie finished with seven points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

Elsewhere, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 130-115 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Taurean Prince added 23 points for the Timberwolves, who have won two games in a row and 10 of their past 15. Jarred Vanderbilt finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Malik Beasley and Naz Reid each finished with 12.

Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Nuggets, who had their five-game win streak halted. Will Barton and Monte Morris had 13 points apiece for Denver.

In Toronto, Gary Trent delivered his fifth straight game of at least 30 points, finishing with 33 as the Toronto Raptors eased past the Miami Heat 110-106.