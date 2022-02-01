New Gor coach Spier vows to bring tiki-taka to K’Ogalo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – Newly appointed Gor Mahia head coach Andreas Spier has vowed to bring attractive tiki-taka football to K’Ogalo in a spirited attempt to restore the Club’s lost glory.

Speaking during his unveiling in Nairobi, the German tactician told journalists that Gor Mahia fans deserve to have a competitive outfit with a knack to impress and win matches as they used to.

Spiers, who has experience in Kenyan football having served in capacity as the Technical Director, will be assisted by another seasoned tactician Michael Nam, who will serve as his assistant.

The appointment comes hours after Ugandan Paul Nkata was tipped to take over following the firing of the entire technical bench that was led by Mark Harrison after a series of poor results.

“I will do my level best to deserve their respect,” quipped Spier in his first interview after being handed an interim contract subject to renewal.

Spier also expressed his desire to coach the 1987 Mandela Cup champions.

“I am aware it’s a club with history, it’s a club with tradition and I know that the fifth place on the log is not reflective of the ambition of the club. We will try our level best and as a coach I believe it’s a situation we can resolve,” the former APR coach in Rwanda said.

But Spier added that he will have to first handle and evaluate the team.

“I know it’s a young team, but the essence is to push the team and create immediate results in front of our fans. Gor is a big community and we have no choice but to respect them and make them happy. I can assure them that we can play attractive football and make them happy,” He assured.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gor Mahia utility player Philemon Otieno in training at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground on November 4, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Spier nevertheless added that the attitude of the players will dictate the much anticipated results.

“It’s not my first time in Kenya, in 2016 I was here, so I know the situation and the championship, I know there are good players. We will have a hard program for sure. I come from Germany where we enjoy a great football heritage and tradition and I hope that I can bring the German discipline and mentally to the team.”

Meanwhile, right-back Philemon Otieno has been named the new skipper. K’Ogalo has lost it’s best players led by Harun Shakava, Cliffton Miheso among others.

Gor boss Ambrose Rachier was pleased to announce the new coach.

“I would like to announce that we have engaged Spier from Germany with immediate effect on interim subject to review as per the terms of the contract.”