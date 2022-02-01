Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Liz Young of England during the first round of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open

Golf

Kenya Ready To Welcome World’s Top Golfers As Ladies Open set to Tee-off season

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – The Magical Kenya Ladies Open will tee-off the busy international golf season to be hosted in the country.

The prestigious Ladies Open will be staged in Vipingo this February for the season opener of the Ladies European Tour 2022, followed by the annual European Tour Magical Kenya Open in March.

The Magical Kenya Ladies Open, that has Capital Group Limited as it’s official Radi partner, will be held on February 10-13 at the Baobab course, Vipingo Ridge while the pioneer Kenya Open will be returning to the Muthaiga Golf Course from March 3-6.

Speaking during the Chairman’s Prize Royal ladies golf tournament at the Royal Golf Club hosted by the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU), Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO Betty Radier confirmed the readiness of the destination to host the two golfing events.

“We are glad to once again host the Magical Kenya Ladies Open which had been postponed in the 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic. This return shows us that the world is confident in our preparedness against the virus as well as in our ability to host international events of this nature,” said the CEO.

The Ladies Open brings together about 100 professional golf players from countries such as the, US, UK, Germany France, Sweden, Norway, Spain, South Africa, Nigeria among others.

Kenya Tourism Board says players and fans have pre-planned tours to some of the attractions within the coastal region away from the golf courses to showcase country’s diverse leisure experiences.

“In 2020, the World Golf Awards named Kenya as Africa’s leading Golf Destination, beating countries which are considered as the cream of golf in Africa. This recognition has positioned Kenya as a golfing destination and with opportunities for first-hand experience of other attractions such as culture, hospitality, and adventures.” Radier added.

Tiger Woods’ niece Cheyenne in action during the Magical Kenya Ladies Open Pro-Am event at the Vipingo Ridge on December 4, 2019

The Chairman’s prize royal tournament is the last event in the annual calendar of KLGU, that gives an opportunity for lady golfers to compete and nurture their talent.

The 2022 championship which sets the stage for the Magical Kenya Ladies Open attracted over 200 top lady golfers from all the golf clubs in Kenya and non-golfers alike.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It also serves as a focal point in selecting some of the lady amateur players who will participate in the 2022 Ladies Open.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved