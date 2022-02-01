Kamau Confident Of Restoring Mathare United Pride

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – Newly appointed Mathare United head coach John Kamau is hopeful that the 2008 champions will regain its golden glory days back as he takes over the club that is battling relegation in the top-flight league.

Mathare, has had a rough season owing to financial crisis that has seen the turnover of coaches with Kamau replacing Ezekiel Akwana who stepped down. Other previous tacticians to have resigned are Frank Ouna and Salim Ali.

Kamau, who has overseen Premier League sides like Posta Rangers and Wazito FC will be assisted by former Kenya international and ex-AFC Leopards Team Manager Francis Xavier and Julius Mativo as his first and second assistants respectively.

Also moving along with him to the Slum Boys is goal keeper trainer Samuel Koko, who worked alongside him at Wazito and will be returning to the club a year and half after his departure. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kamau immediately took charge of the team’s training Tuesday morning ahead of their Friday match against his former employer Talanta FC.

Having been known with developing young talent, thanks to his management at Thika United and Harambee Stars Under-20, Kamau said his focus will be on young players because its something that he has testimony of.

“I am excited to be joining this great club. It might not talk more on how the season is going at the moment, but I am confident that we can restore the pride of Mathare United. I am mostly known for my work with young players and here I can get back to doing that. We must not allow this club to suffer the same fate as Thika United which was also a breeding ground for the young upcoming footballers,” Kamau said. Photo/MATHARE UNITED

Club CEO Jecton Obure said; “Kamau has impressed us extremely with his understanding of the game and above all understanding of the situation that he is coming into. He is determined and understands the task at hand. We are certain that this will be a positive partnership.”

Mathare United who escaped relegation last season by a whisker are currently sitting 17th , second last on the log with only seven points from 16 matches, having won only two, drawn one and lost 13.