Safaricom, M-PESA Africa Managing Director Sitoyo Lopokoiyot signs a dummy cheque of worth Kshs.6000 000 this is a sponsorship by Safaricom to the East Africa Safari Classic.With him is Sinder Sudle , Rally Manager East Africa Safari Classic ( Centre) and Natasha Tundo,Event Director East Africa Safari Classic (right).

Motors

East African Classic Rally Attracts Over 90 Participants From The World

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – The 10th edition of the East African Classic Rally slated for February 10-18 has attracted over 90 participants across the world.

The event on Tuesday got a boost from tele communication service provider Safaricom, who injected Sh6 million for the 10-day event.

The rally is expected to feature a record number Kenyan and international drivers from more than 15 countries around the world covering up to 5,000 kilometers across the country. 

“Safaricom has been a key supporter of the East African Classic Safari Rally for the last two editions. Our involvement in this event underlines our commitment to nurture talent in sports. By featuring local and international drivers, the rally provides an opportunity to empower and inspire more local drivers,” Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said.

This year’s Classic Rally rekindles the spirit of the original Safari Rally, which put East Africa on the motorsport map and earned an unassailable reputation as the world’s toughest rally.

The rally will begin with a shakedown at Kedong ranch in Naivasha, before proceeding to Sarova Woodlands in Nakuru, Aberdare Prestige in Nanyuki for two days, Kilima Camp in Amboseli for three days, Salt Lick Lodge at Taita Hills, before concluding at Ocean Sports in Watamu, where the Prize Giving Gala will be held.

“We are glad to have Safaricom through its M-PESA Global and M-PESA App platforms being part of the tenth edition of East Africa Classic Safari Rally. The tenth edition is one of its kind as we will have a record number of participants from across the globe, which is a sharp increase in number from the past editions,” said Joey Ghose Chairman, East African Safari Classic rally.

The East African Classic Safari rally has been running every two years since 2003 and is open to two-wheel drive, naturally aspirated rally cars built before 1985.

The rally aims to showcase the beauty of the East African landscape with vehicles racing through world-famous game parks, with overnight stops at the region’s finest lodges and hotels.

Previous winners of the Classic include legends of motorsport including Björn Waldegård, Ian Duncan, Stig Blomqvist and local driver Carl “Flash” Tundo.

