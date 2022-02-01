Capital FM seals deal with Magical Kenya Ladies Open as official Radio partner

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – Kenya’s Best Mix of Music Capital FM has sealed an exclusive partnership with the 2022 Magical Kenya Ladies Open to become the official radio partner for the event slated for February 10-13 in Vipingo.

The pioneer FM station will be charged with the responsibility to generate sports news content, daily live broadcasting and digital coverage in the international event that is in the Ladies European Tour.

Capital Group Commercial Director Farida Idris said they are proud to be associated with the Ladies European Tour status of the event which returns to Kenya for the second time since 2019.

Farida added that Capital FM will also provide entertainment on site during the last two days on Saturday and Sunday where it’s top DJs legendary Adrian and Leo will be on decks.

The Best Mix of Music was the exclusive radio partner for the iconic WRC Safari Rally last year which was the most followed event on social media.

“We are thrilled and excited to be a part of this momentous event coming to Kenya for the second time after a difficult COVID-19 period. The Ladies European Tour is another great sporting occasion after the WRC Safari,” Farida underscored.

She added, “As a corporate that takes sports seriously, we strive to inject quality to sporting events and endear fans to proceedings in real time. We urge fans to turn up in large numbers as we have quite a lot in store in as far as entertainment is concerned.”

Preparations for the event are in top gear as organisers U.COM Event and Vipingo Ridge prepare to host a spectacular tournament, the only women’s professional golf competition in the East African region.

The tournament will be preceded by the Pro-Arm which will run a day prior to the opening round at the Ridge’s 18-hole Baobab Course, the continent’s single PGA-accredited course.

First held at the end of 2019, the tournament features golfers from many different nationalities who battle it out for the prestigious title.

Vipingo Ridge Chairman Alastair Cavenagh said that the government through the Sports Arts and Development Fund in conjunction with the Ministry of Sports had once again generously stepped up to support the event through provision of the prize fund for the event.

The Magical Kenya Ladies Open will be the first in a series of 31 events to be held under the Ladies European Tour 2022 calendar.

Spectators from the general public will be encouraged to attend the 4-day event and cheer on the professional players.