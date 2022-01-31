Spanish leaders and stars glory in Nadal’s record

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MADRID, Spain, Jan 31 – Spanish royalty, athletes and politicians were quick to heap praise on compatriot Rafael Nadal after his record 21st Grand Slam title on Sunday at the Australian Open.

“Rafa, we are running out of words. There are no obstacles for those who have no limits. You represent the best tennis in the world,” tweeted the official account of the Spanish Royal Family.

The Spanish Olympic Committee echoed the theme.

“When it seems impossible. When there is hardly any strength left. When things don’t work out. You show us the way, you teach us to believe and to never give up,” it tweeted.

“You are an example of dedication, work and perseverance.”

“You’re the greatest!” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez rejoiced on Twitter.

Some of the country’s biggest sports stars also praised Nadal on social media.

Marc Marquez, the six times world MotoGP champion, told Nadal he was “at your feet.”

“What a commitment, what mental strength, what grit, what a benchmark, what everything!!!” Marquez wrote.

Pau Gasol, a double NBA champion and winner of two Olympic silvers and a world title representing Spain, also focussed on character.

“21 Grand Slams is nothing compared to the legacy you accumulate every day,” Gasol said.

Former Vuelta a Espana winner Alejandre Valverde said: “You are sports history and an example to anyone for your character and attitude.”

Paula Badosa, the sixth ranked women’s tennis player, kept it short: “What maaaaadness!”