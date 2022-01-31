Christian Eriksen signs for Brentford on six-month deal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 31 – Christian Eriksen has signed for Brentford on a six-month deal, making a remarkable return to the Premier League just seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Eriksen left Inter Milan in December by mutual consent after being suspended by the Italian medical authority from playing in Serie A due to a rule prohibiting the use of an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device he has had fitted.

The 29-year-old had the ICD fitted after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen. He has completed all the necessary medical checks and is fit to return to football.

Before signing for Brentford, Eriksen had been training just over the border in southern Switzerland and stepped up his preparations for a return last week by training with his former side Ajax. The deal was completed with Eriksen still in the Netherlands.

Eriksen moves to Brentford with a strong Danish connection at the club. Manager Thomas Frank and international team-mates Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen are among many known to Eriksen.

Frank said: “I am looking forward to working with Christian again. It has been a while since I last coached him, and a lot has happened since then.

“Christian was 16 at the time and has become one of the best midfield players to appear in the Premier League. He has also won trophies all over Europe and become the star of the Danish national team.

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford. He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.

“At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat. He also has very, very good set-piece delivery, both from corners and direct free kicks.

“He is a player you can find with the ball, and he will come up with a solution to the problem in front of him. Christian will also bring experience of top-level football to the club. I expect him to have an impact in the dressing room and at the training ground.”

Eriksen has said his heart is “not an obstacle” to get back playing – and in England athletes are given the autonomy to decide themselves whether or not to continue on the balance of risk.

It is not illegal in the UK for Eriksen to play with an ICD and he will become the first ever to play with one in the Premier League.

-By Sky Sports