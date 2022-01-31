Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Aubameyang was stripped of Arsenal captaincy

English Premiership

Arsenal surprised by Aubameyang’s arrival in Barcelona

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 31 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s arrival in Barcelona has surprised Arsenal, with a deal yet to be agreed for the proposed loan move.

The two clubs have not finalised terms, but there is increased confidence it can be completed before the transfer window closes on Monday night, and Aubameyang is understood to be making “financial sacrifices” to seal the switch.

Aubameyang is ready to take a medical and would move to the Nou Camp until the end of the season.

Barcelona would not have an option to make Aubameyang’s switch permanent, and discussions continue over how much of the forward’s wages they would cover.

Juventus also wanted to sign Aubameyang but their move was dependent on Atletico Madrid agreeing to cut Alvaro Morata’s loan spell short. As it stands, Morata will stay at Juventus.

Arsenal are willing to allow Aubameyang to leave after stripping him of the captaincy in December following a disciplinary issue.

The 32-year-old has not played for the club since December 6, and was left out of their squad for their warm-weather training camp in Dubai this week.

Sky Sports News reported earlier in the window that the 32-year-old would prefer a move to a top European club if a deal could be agreed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Marseille, Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan all expressed an interest, while Saudi Arabian clubs Al Nassr and Al Hilal made loan offers with obligations to buy.

-By Sky Sports

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved