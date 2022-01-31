Arsenal surprised by Aubameyang’s arrival in Barcelona

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 31 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s arrival in Barcelona has surprised Arsenal, with a deal yet to be agreed for the proposed loan move.

The two clubs have not finalised terms, but there is increased confidence it can be completed before the transfer window closes on Monday night, and Aubameyang is understood to be making “financial sacrifices” to seal the switch.

Aubameyang is ready to take a medical and would move to the Nou Camp until the end of the season.

Barcelona would not have an option to make Aubameyang’s switch permanent, and discussions continue over how much of the forward’s wages they would cover.

Juventus also wanted to sign Aubameyang but their move was dependent on Atletico Madrid agreeing to cut Alvaro Morata’s loan spell short. As it stands, Morata will stay at Juventus.

Arsenal are willing to allow Aubameyang to leave after stripping him of the captaincy in December following a disciplinary issue.

The 32-year-old has not played for the club since December 6, and was left out of their squad for their warm-weather training camp in Dubai this week.

Sky Sports News reported earlier in the window that the 32-year-old would prefer a move to a top European club if a deal could be agreed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Marseille, Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan all expressed an interest, while Saudi Arabian clubs Al Nassr and Al Hilal made loan offers with obligations to buy.

-By Sky Sports