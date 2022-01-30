Connect with us

Hon John KJ Kiarie M.P.Dagoretti South and Mr Johnathan Jackson cuts the ribbon to officially open the public basketball court built by the JJF at the Riruta Stadium in Nairobi.

Basketball

JJF ‘bakee mtaani’ project launches third basketball court at Riruta Stadium

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – The Jonathan Jackson Foundation (JJF) launched the third Basketball Coirt through their Bakee Mtaani project, following through on the promise of building more courts within the communities in Nairobi’s informal settlements.

The basketball court will provide a safe space for the youths to interact and hone their sporting talents, keeping them positively engaged and hence reducing the chances of them taking part in crime, prostitution and drug and substance abuse.

Exposure to professional basketball players, life skills, camaraderie, and fellowship among the youth, as well as basketball scholarships to promote basketball pro-level playing as a career, are all part of the project’s long-term agenda.

‘Bakee Mtaani’ (basketball in the hood) is a community initiative that has introduced basketball courts as safe spaces within Nairobi’s informal settlements and communities.

The project includes the identification and construction of basketball courts, sourcing of equipment, implementing training for coaches and referees to oversee basketball tournaments and comprehensive training programs for the youths to learn the sport and ensure high levels of participation.

  • Hussein Mohammed CEO Extreme Sports , Hon KJ Kiarie, Johnathan Jackson pose for a photo during the ceremony

JJF’s ambitious plan is to construct 12 basketball courts in Kenya in the first phase of construction. Gatina Primary and HGM Primary School both in Dagoretti North were the beneficiaries of this initiative.

Jonathan Jackson, Chairman of JJF and main sponsor of the Bakee Mtaani project had this to say, “I am deeply encouraged by the support for sports in Dagoretti South Constituency under Hon. Kiarie’s leadership. I commit to build up to 5 basketball facilities in Dagoretti region.”

David Kariuki, Managing Director of Metrocart Limited congratulated the Jonathan Jackson Foundation for creating the facility that fosters sportsmanship, “As a show of support, Metrocart offers to install 4 solar floodlight to ensure the court is well lit for use at night and for security.”

Nairobi Metropolitan Services Representative Jane Kagiri stated that the investment supplements the community investments done by NMS and goes beyond sports and positively affects the mental health of the youths and the community at large.

  • Action during the official opening of the Bakee Mtaaani court in Riruta

The chief guest, Member of Parliament for Dagoretti South Hon. John Kiarie (KJ) remarked, “With the opening of the Riruta Basketball Court, 4 community teams comprising of 2 men and 2 ladies’ teams have been formed. Sustainable development of the young people is achieved through sports and cultural investments within the communities.”

Also in attendance was the Chair of the Nairobi Basketball Association (NBA), Mr. Ronnie Owino, who had this to say “The Nairobi Basketball league will be starting on 19th March with 46 teams and the opening of this court will see some league matches being played here.”

