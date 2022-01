NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – The national men’s sevens team was relegated to the 5th place semi-final after only managing one-win Pool D at the fourth round of the HSBC Sevens World Series in Seville, Spain.

After beating Canada 24-5 in the second match, following opening a 42-0 loss to Australia, Shujaa only needed a win against Scotland to advance into the quarters but the Innocent Simiyu charges lost 10-14.

-More to follow-