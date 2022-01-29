Connect with us

KRU Centre Referee Liyosi Loreen overseeing Quins vs KCB RFC match at the RFUEA. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

Photos: Oilers unbeaten run ends as Gor, AFC players grace KCB, Quins clash

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – Kabras Sugar ended Menengai Oilers Kenya Cup perfect start to season as champions KCB RFC mauled hosts Kenya Harlequin in a match attended by Gor and AFC Leopards players at the RFUEA Grounds.

In Nakuru, Kabras ended Oilers unbeaten run after winning 32-17 while in the Capital City, champions KCB were too good to Quins, walloping them 45-10.

In other fixtures, bottom side Nondescripts were edged out 23-22 by Nakuru RFC, Impala picked up its second win of the season after seeing off Mwamba 31-14, in the early kick-off Strathmore Leos beat Mwamba 31-14 while in Kakamega, Masinde Muliro beat Blak Blad 7-0 in a Varsity derby.

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards players attended the match. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards players at RFUEA ground, attending Quins vs KCB RFC Kenya Cup match.
Centre referee Loreen Liyosi gestures in the Quins v KCB match at the RFUEA Grounds. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
KCB RFC’s Samuel Asati ready for a scrum against Quins. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Both sides would then lose the services of Geoffrey Okwach and Dominic Osino as both players were sent to the sin bin. KCB’s Captain, leading from the front bulldozed his way over the try line to land his side’s first of seven tries with Darwin Mukidza adding the extras.

KCB Fly-Half Darwin Mukidza makes a conversion against Quins. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

