Guy Laporte in his office at Graulhet in 1981, at a time when he was playing for the local club and rugby union was still amateur

Rugby

Former France fly-half Guy Laporte dies at 69

Published

PARIS, France, Jan 29 – Guy Laporte, a fly half on the France squad that reached the first World Cup final in 1987, has died aged 69, Graulhet rugby club, where he was president, announced on Saturday.

“The family of SCG (Sporting Club Graulhetois) is plunged into sadness following the sudden death of its president Guy Laporte, who passed away last night,” said the web site of the fourth division club, a former power in French rugby.

“Guy, who arrived at SCG in 1972 as a player, contributed to the very good results during his time there,” the club added.

Laporte made his debut for third-division Sporting Club Rieumois, near Toulouse, and moved to Graulhet, then in the first division, in 1972, playing with the club until he retired in 1988.

He collected 16 French caps between 1981 and 1987. He was part of the team that won the Five Nations Grand Slam in 1981, alongside Jean-Pierre Rives and Serge Blanco.

He was known for his footwork and his mastery of the drop goal, kicking eight for Les Bleus.

He was mostly the backup to Didier Camberabero at the inaugural World Cup and ended his international career after France lost the final in Auckland to hosts New Zealand.

He was manager of the French national team from 1993 to 1995.

In this article:
