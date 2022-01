NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – The Kenya Basketball League play-offs are in the quarter final stage and the Nyayo Gymnasium hosted Game Two of the ties on Saturday.

As always, the fans came out in their numbers and colors to support their favorite teams. Here are some images from Saturday’s ties.

Photos by Timothy Olobulu

A thunder fan reacts after his team missed an easy basket

Photographer Kelly Ayodi enjoying the action

What was that? Coach Abel Nson of Storms wonders