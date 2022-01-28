Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Roy Hodgson

Football

Watford boss Hodgson happy to head into survival fight with no new signings

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 28 – Roy Hodgson will not pressure Watford’s owners into making new signings before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The former England manager was tasked with keeping the Hornets in the Premier League after replacing Claudio Ranieri as manager on Tuesday.

Watford sit 19th in the table, two points from safety with 18 matches to play, but Hodgson is happy to work with the squad he has inherited.

“I haven’t seen all the players yet to be frank,” Hodgson told Sky Sports News. “There are players injured and players away in the Africa Cup of Nation.

“On paper, the squad is a very big one. They have a lot of merits, otherwise they would not be representing their countries as they are at the moment.

“I have five months to try and help the club stay in the league and basically I am more than happy to do that with the players that are here already.

“If the owner decides he wants to present somebody else, of course we will look into it. But there will be no knocking on his door from my point of view.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved