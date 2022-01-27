Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Murder most foul: Renowned football fan Isaac Juma slashed to death

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Renowned Kenyan football fan Isaac Juma was slashed to death by unknown assailants last night at his rural home in Mumias West, Kakamega County, his family has confirmed.

According to locals and family sources, the deceased had expressed concerns in the past that some unnamed people had wanted to grab his piece of land.

One of Juma’s wives confirmed the incident as well Kakamega County police commander Hassan Barua who said the matter is under probe.

“The matter has been taken over by detectives and we will get down to the root of it,” Barua told Capital Sports.

The body which had deep cuts on the head and neck was moved to a local mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

-Additional info by Ojwang Joe

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved