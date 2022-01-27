KBL unveiled as sponsors for 2022 National Rally Championship season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its beer brand White Cap Lager, will be the official Responsible Drinking partner for the 2022 season of the Kenya National Rally Championship.

The announcement comes in the wake of the brand’s increased involvement in the motorsport industry following their participation in the 2021 Rhino Charge held in July last year.

The partnership is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to increase its involvement in the Kenyan motorsports sector driven by their continued efforts to increase sensitisation for responsible drinking, using sports as a platform.

The sponsorship adds to KBL’s already significant participation in several sporting disciplines around the country including, among others, football, rugby, athletics, volleyball and golf.

Speaking during the announcement of the partnerships, Ag EABL, Head of Marketing, Beers Jean Okech Nyawara noted that supporting motorsport was a strategic move as it represents the brands’ values and direction, adding that it is an opportunity for the company to renew its commitment towards supporting sports in the country.

“The Kenya National Rally Championship has been an iconic sporting event for the past 20 years showcasing Kenya’s top talent in the industry. The motorsport culture has seen a tremendous upturn in the recent past, highlighted by the return of the coveted WRC Safari Rally in June this past year. This is therefore an opportunity for us to once again renew our commitment in the sporting sector and to leverage this ideal platform to connect with our consumers through a shared love for motorsport,” said Nyawara.

Nyawara added that the company intends to use the event as an awareness campaign around responsible drinking, noting the company’s commitment towards creating a healthy drinking culture.

“Our sponsorship for the event is in line with our standing as a responsible corporate citizen where we continue to champion responsible drinking throughout our interactions. We recognise motorsport like any other sport has a level of risk when dealing with cars. Our role, therefore, is to reinforce the continued messaging around the dangers of excessive drinking and implore all participants and enthusiasts alike to drink better not more. We believe this is an ideal platform that will enable us to achieve this goal effectively,” he added.

Commenting on the partnership, Kenya Motorsport Federation Chairman, Phineas Kimathi thanked KBL for their support in this year’s KNRC edition saying that their inclusion would be a perfect fit for the competition and an addition for the Kenyan motorsport industry.

“As we look forward to a new year in rally, we are glad to partner with Kenya Breweries Limited for the 2022 season. Their commitment as a company to promote sports is very evident through their footprint around the country. We feel the brand’s emphasis on responsible drinking is also ideal as it addresses a critical need in the motorsport industry around road safety. We indeed endorse this initiative and we anticipate a decrease in alcohol related accidents within and outside the sport. We again say Karibu to KBL and we anticipate this will be a fruitful union for the upcoming season and beyond,” said Kimathi.

The 2022 KNRC season opener is set to kick off in Kajiado County on January 29th where competitors will gear up for an exciting championship that will see them race in over 13 counties throughout the year.