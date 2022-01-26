Salah scores winning kick, Bailly misses as Egypt sail to AFCON quarters

DOUALA, Cameroon, Jan 26 – Mohamed Salah scored the winning penalty while Eric Bailly missed for Ivory Coast as Egypt beat The Pharaohs 5-4 on post-match penalties to sail to the quarter finals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Douala on Wednesday.

The game was forced to penalties after a 0-0 stalemate in regulation and extra time, with both sides showing a good account of themselves.

Substitute goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal who came on for the injured Mohamed Elshenawy saved Baily’s penalty, the only missed efforts with Egypt scoring all their five.

They have now set up a date against North African rivals Morocco in the quarter finals.

-MORE TO FOLLOW