IN PICTURES: Soya awards provides the glamour at Bukhungu

KAKAMEGA, Jan 26 – The annual Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) went to Kakamega for the first time ever and was staged at the Bukhungu Stadium in the heart of the city.

This is the second time that the awards are held out of Nairobi, having been staged in Mombasa last year.

Capital Sports gives you a sneak peep into some of the photos from the glamorous evening where Kenya’s best achieving sportsmen and women from 2021 were awarded.

Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates his Male Sportsperson of the Year award

The African themed night was well attended with traditional music and food to spice up the event.

Heristone Wanyonyi who walked himself to fame at the World Under-20 Championships was named young sportsman of the year

Charles Okere, who led Vihiga Queens to the innaugural CAF Women’s Champions League was named coach of the year

Vihiga Queens were named best women’s sports team

Kenya Sevens was named best sports team of 2021

Paralympian Nancy Chelagat was named best sportswoman with disability

Dwaflympian Simon Kibai was named Sportsperson of the Year, living with disability