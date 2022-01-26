IN PICTURES: Soya awards provides the glamour at Bukhungu

KAKAMEGA, Jan 26 – The annual Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) went to Kakamega for the first time ever and was staged at the Bukhungu Stadium in the heart of the city.
This is the second time that the awards are held out of Nairobi, having been staged in Mombasa last year.
Capital Sports gives you a sneak peep into some of the photos from the glamorous evening where Kenya’s best achieving sportsmen and women from 2021 were awarded.
The African themed night was well attended with traditional music and food to spice up the event.