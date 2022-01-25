Connect with us

Ferdinand Omanyala during a training session at Kasarani. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Athletics

Omanyala, Kipyegon clinch top honors at 2021 SOYA Awards

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Jan 25- Sensational 100m sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala has been named the 2021 Sportsman of the Year in a glamorous ceremony hosted at the Bukhungu Stadium on Tuesday evening.

In the corresponding women’s category, double Olympic Marathon Champion Faith Kipyegon took the award ahead of Olympic marathon queen Peres Jepchirchir and Brigid Kosgei.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bronze medallist Nancy Chelangat won the Sportswoman Living with a Disability gong as Deaflympian Simon Kibai scooped the men’s award.

Omanyala, who had a sensational 2021 season, breaking the African 100m record and reaching the Olympics semis, floored world record holder and two-time back-to-back SOYA winner, Eliud Kipchoge and 800m Olympic Gold medallist Emmanuel Korir to be named the best.

The Most Promising Boy award went to Heristone Wanyonyi, who wrote history as the first Kenyan to win the World Under-20 Walk race while the most promising girl award was won by Teresia Muthoni, the 3,000m champion from teh World U20 Championship.

Charles Okere was feted as the Coach of the Year while his team Vihiga Queens toppled Kenya Rugby Lionesses and Beach Volleyball team to win the Sports Team of the Year.

Shujaa was named as the team of the year, beating FKF Premier League champions Tusker FC.

-More to follow-

