Odibets launches incentive for sharing bets from their site

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – Betting firm Odibets has launched a new promo for its customers dubbed ´Odi sharebet´ that is set to see betting fanatics get paid from just sharing their bets on the Odibets betting platform.

The Odi sharebet promo will see punters win upto Sh200,000 weekly among other cash prizes. The prizes will be awarded to the top 50 bet-share participants with the highest number of shared bets clicked and bets placed on them.

In order to participate you have to be a registered Odibets customer. You will then need to login to Odibets and place a bet on Prematch games with a stake of atleast 10/= and total odds of 4.99 or more.

After this, you will be required to share that bet with your friends by clicking on the share button on the bet-slip.

The recipient of the shared bet should then click on the link and place a bet with a minimum total odd of 4.99 and minimum stake of Sh10.

This promotion is only applicable to Pre-match bets only, while Live bets, Jackpots bets, casino and virtual bets are not considered in this promotion.

ODI sharebet pay outs:

– The first winner will receive a cash prize worth Sh200,000.

– The second winner will receive a cash prize worth Sh100,000.

– The third winner will receive a cash prize worth Sh75,000.

– Winners from 4th to 20th winner will each receive a cash prize worth Sh10,000 each.

– Winners from 21st to 50th winner will each receive a cash prize worth Sh7,500 each.

Early this year, Odibets launched an all-new promo christened ´Mbogi´ bonus that has seen punters get paid just for referring their friends on the Odibets betting platform.

Betting fanatics have been able to easily earn bonuses of up to Ksh100 easily just from referring their friends to the Odibets platform this football season which has kicked off with the AFCON.