Football

Neymar Netflix series preview attracts streaming legions

Published

SAO PAULO, Brazil, Jan 25A live preview for a Netflix documentary on Brazilian soccer star Neymar attracted more than 500,000 streaming views on Monday night in the South American nation.

The first episode of the highly anticipated three-part series “Neymar: The Perfect Chaos” was broadcast on streaming service Twitch in Brazil and drew 530,000 simultaneous viewers ahead of its official premiere on Tuesday.

The documentary takes a deep dive into the Brazilian number 10’s personal life, moving from his childhood in Sao Paulo to his rise at Brazilian club Santos and eventual superstardom at European clubs Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar, 29, has proven a highly controversial figure both on and off the field.

In May, Nike said it had ended its lucrative sponsorship deal with the player over an employee’s claim he tried to force himself on her, and his failure to cooperate with its investigation. Neymar has denied the accusations.

His image as an eternal spoiled child was reinforced by reports he organized a huge year-end party in Brazil at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Neymar, a controversial figure on and off the field, is equally loved and hated by soccer fans © AFP/File / NELSON ALMEIDA

The series chronicles criticism of the Brazilian forward, with Neymar at one point saying: “I am much more criticized than I deserved and sometimes it’s difficult.”

“I trust me, and that’s enough,” he adds.

The series also depicts his relationship with his 10-year-old son Davi, and his father, from whom he inherited his name.

In an excerpt from the series, Neymar’s father assures watchers that his son has “seven or eight” years left in his career.

Neymar’s current teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe also appear on screen, as do other soccer stars such as Thiago Silva, Dani Alves and England’s David Beckham.

