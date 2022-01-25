Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

ANgela Okutoyi at the Australian Open

Kenya

History maker Okutoyi marches on to round three at Australian Open

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 -Kenya’s teen tennis sensation Angela Okutoyi made more history on Tuesday morning, progressing to the third round of the Australian Open junior championship after beating home girl Zara Larke.

Okutoyi, only the second Kenyan to ever play at the Australian Open, beat the Australian girl with a 7/6 (0), 5-7, 6-1 score to book a third round ticket.

She has now booked a date with Serbian Lola Radivojevic in the third round where the African Under-18 champion looks to make more history.

The Kenyan had started off her campaign with a two sets to one victory over Italy’s Federica Urgesi recording scores of 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved