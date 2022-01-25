Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cameroonian football fans attend the opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations

AFCON 2022

‘Half a dozen dead’ in Cup of Nations stadium crush: Cameroon state media

Published

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon, Jan 25 – Six people have been killed and dozens injured in a crush at a stadium in the Cameroonian capital Yaounde before an Africa Cup of Nations match on Monday, state television reported.

“A crush at the entrance to the Olembe Stadium” caused “half a dozen deaths and dozens have been injured”, according to Cameroonian state broadcaster CRTV.

The Confederation of African Football, which organises the continent’s flagship competition, said it was aware of the “incident”.

In a statement posted online CAF said it was “investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired.”

The federation said it had sent its secretary general to “visit the supporters in hospital in Yaounde” and added that it was in “constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee.”

A few minutes after the final whistle of the Cameroon v Comoros match there was no trace of the stampede around the stadium, noted an AFP journalist.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved