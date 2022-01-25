Esse Akida, Samantha Akinyi return as Alumirah names first Starlets squad

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – Regarded as ‘rebels’ in the past, Alex Alumirah has recalled Greece based striker Esse Akida and goalkeeper Samantha Akinyi in his first Harambee Starlets squad that starts camp ahead of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier against Uganda next month.

Akida and Akinyi who were both part of the team that helped Kenya qualify for its first ever Cup of Nations in 2016 put in the cold over the past three years, but have now found a way back into the squad upon a call up from new coach Alex Alumirah.

Alumirah was unveiled by the FKF Caretaker Committee on Monday as the new coach on a contract that runs till May when their tenure expires.

Akinyi worked with the new coach during his short stint with Tigers FC in Tanzania. The coach has also handed a maiden call up to another Tanzanian based goalkeeper, Carolyne Rufa who plays for Fountain Gate.

The influence of Team Manager Martha Karimi and Ann Aluoch who both have played together with the two are said to have been key in their return to the national team.

Cynthia Shilwatso has also made a return after missing over the past year due to injury. She has slowly regained a first team place for her Spanish top tier side CD Logrono.

Alumirah has also handed another debut call up to other Tanzanian based players with midfielder Anita Adongo who turns out for Alliance FC and Diana Koske who plays for his former team Tigers have also been called up.

Also earning a place in the team is United States based Marjolene Nekesa.

Harambee Starlets squad

Goalkeepers; Annette Kundu(AEL-Cyprus), Pauline Kathuru (GASPO), Lilian Awour (Soyaux- France), Samantha Akinyi(Tigers Fc – Tanzania), Carolyne Rufa (Fountain Gate – Tanzania)

Defenders; Leah Andiema (GASPO), Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Juliet Andibo (Thika Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Lakatama FC- Cyprus), Lucy Akoth (Ulinzi), Phoebe Owiti (Vihiga Queens), Enez Mango (Vihiga Queens), Wincate Kaari (Thika Queens), Ruth Ingotsi (Lakatamia- Cyprus), Janet Bundi (Vihiga Queens), Janet Mumo (Mathare United), Anita Adongo (Alliance – Tanzania), Lavender (Zetech), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens)

Midfielders; Sheril Angachi (Ulinzi Starlets), Corazone Aquino (Gaspo Women), Mercy Oginga (Vihiga Queens), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Nuru Adima (Thika Queens), Cynthia Shilwatso(Logrono-Spain), Lorna Nyarinda (Vihiga Queens), Martha Amunyolette (Trans Nzoia Queens), Marjolene Nekesa (USA), Diana Koske (Tigers – Tanzania), Cindy Ngaira (Wadadia)

Attackers; Terry Engesha (Vihiga Queens), Jentrix Shikangwa (Fatih Karagumruk- Turkey ) Mwanahalima Adam (Hakkaragicu-Turkey), Violet Wanyonyi (Trans Nzoia), Essie Akida (PAOK-Greece) Mercy Airo (GASPO), Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo)