Garissa Mkokoteni pusher wins Sh20mn Odibets Jackpot

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – For Ronald Omare, winning a jackpot or anything close to a million shillings had never crossed his mind.

The ardent football betting fanatic, who hails from South Mugirango in Kisii County but plies his mkokoteni trade in Garissa, is the latest millionaire in town having won the Sh20 million midweek jackpot on the Odibets platform.

“I remember very well, that day I woke up very early in the morning and as is the norm prepared myself to go work, as I took my breakfast at my local kibanda I overheard a conversation among some other customers who were arguing about football, that’s when I decided to go to my favorite betting site Odibets and place my bets on the midweek Jackpot,” said an elated Omare.

After placing online bets, Omare went on with his business-as-usual to ferry goods for various customers with his handcart.

“I placed my bets then went about my business, as usual, a few hours later after I was done with work I checked my bets and saw that one of them was still active,” said Ronald who is still coming to terms with the win.

Ronald’s big win was confirmed the following day when he received a phone call from Odibets marketing manager Aggrey Sayi informing him that he had won.

“I had forgotten about my bet and the following day as I prepared to go to work, I received a strange call informing me of my big win, at first I thought It was a prank but after the person on the other end of the line mentioned the Odibets midweek Jackpot I jumped up and down with excitement,” said Omare as he illustrated the jump he did when he received the good news.

Asked how he was going to spend his winnings, Ronald said he was planning to open up a business. “This thing is real, I now believe anyone can be a winner, I thank God for my big win and I would like to encourage others out there to try out their luck as they may be the next big winners,” said Omare.

