Alex Alumirah lands ‘dream’ Harambee Starlets job

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Former Vihiga Queens tactician Alex Alumirah has been named as the new Harambee Starlets head coach by the Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee.

Alumirah had left Vihiga for Tanzania at the close of last season having led them to four consecutive titles, but now comes back home to a job that he had been dreaming of for a long time.

Alumirah will be assisted by former Starlets captain Ann Aluoch and Benta Achieng while Martha Karimi will serve as the new Team Manager.

-More to follow