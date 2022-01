NAIROBi, Kenya, Jan 21 – Just a few days after teammate Lilian Awuor left the country to join a French top tier side, Vihiga Queens star forward Jentrix Shikangwa is scheduled to join Turkish top tier side Fatih Karagümrük Sportif.

The club announced on Friday afternoon that Shikangwa, who starred as Vihiga Queens earned the ticket to represent the CECAFA region in the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League is scheduled to depart the country soon.

-More to follow