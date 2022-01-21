Mathare United head coach Ezekiel Akwana steps down, Xavier in charge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Ezekiel Akwana has jumped ship from struggling Mathare United and the club has appointed his immediate former assistant Francis Xavier to take charge on an interim basis.

Akwana communicated his decision to quit to the management on Friday.

A statement from the club read; “Mathare United has parted ways with head coach Ezekiel Akwana. Akwana stepped down from his role following a run of poor results and will be replaced on an interim basis by his immediate assistant Francis Xavier.”

Xavier’s first match in charge, will be against his former team, AFC Leopards, who beat them 3-1 on Thursday.

-More to follow