Insurance firm Prudential announces Africa Cup of Nations 2021 sponsorship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Insurance company Prudential Africa has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to become the official insurance partner of the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021. 

At a press conference to announce the sponsorship, Eric Mboma, Chief Representative Officer, Prudential Northern Africa Region said the sponsorship underscores Prudential’s commitment to the African continent.

“As we grow our business in Africa, we also want to support the passion and talent of its people. Africans share a common love for football, and we are honored to be part of a tournament that unites the continent and brings together the brightest talents of African football.”

Commenting on the partnership, Confederation of African Football (CAF) General Secretary Mr. Véron Mosengo-Omba said, “We are excited and pleased to have onboard Prudential as a partner. We share a common purpose in our commitment to developing local talent as well as driving prosperity for the people of Africa.” 

He added, “Through sports, Prudential wants to encourage people to stay active and lead more healthy lifestyles. As a life insurer, we believe that health and wellness are important for people to live fulfilling lives.”

AFCON 2021 has already started and will continue till 6 February 2022 with Cameroon as the host nation.

