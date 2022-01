NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – FKF Premier League defending champions Tusker FC bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Vihiga Bullets at the Ruaraka Complex while league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz shared spoils with Nairobi City Stars in a four-goal thriller.

In other results, 10-man Wazito FC beat Bandari FC 1-0 in Mombasa while AFC Leopards beat Mathare United 3-1 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

-More to follow