Swedish side Djugarden snaps up Gor Mahia defender Odhiambo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Gor Mahia’s 19-year old defender Frank Odhiambo has penned a five-year contract with Swedish top tier side Djugarden IF, becoming the second K’Ogalo player ever to move to the side after Michael Olunga in 2016.

Odhiambo has been impressive for K’Ogalo since being handed his debut midway through last season and had been attracting massive interest before the Swedish side tied him to a long term contract.

“I am very happy and expectant to come to Djurgården. This will be a new challenge and platform for me in my career,” Odhiambo told the club’s official website after being officially unveiled on Wednesday.

He has also disclosed that Olunga gave him plenty of info on the team ane encouraged him to join up with the side.

Said Frank; “Michael gave me a lot of good advice and he told me that it was a fantastic association that has a good philosophy and incredible supporters. Another big reason why I chose Djurgården was that I hope to be able to follow in Olunga’s footsteps, so that I can develop into an even better player in that environment. Djurgården is a good team for young players who want to get the best out of their careers and are good at guiding players in their development.”

The defender, who previously turned out for non-league side Bongonaya FC also disclosed that thete were offers from France, Belgium and Lithuania, but settled on Djugarden because of the opportunity they offer.

“I am hungry and want to show what I can do. I like to work hard and look forward to fighting for a place on the team. Then cohesion is important to me and I always play for the team’s best. I usually have it easy for me socially so I will hopefully get into the team quickly, get to know everyone properly and then contribute out on the field. I also try to be a leader and help my teammates on the field,” Odhiambo said.

The defender made his Gor debut midway through last season after being handed his first ever start by former coach Carlos Vaz Pinto.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The youngster never looked back and made his national team debut with the Harambee Stars Under-23 team at the CECAFA Championship in Ethiopia.

He was promoted to the senior team and was part of the squad during the World Cup qualifiers.