Cricket Kenya elections to be staged on February 26

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has said the long awaited Cricket Kenya elections will be held on February 26 at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, and has also announced a seven-member committee which will oversee the polls.

The elections committee will be chaired by Dr Kenneth Mutuma and will also include Marcel Sinda as the secretary with Omore Osendo, Lujain Abbas, Fatuma Abdullahi, Stephen Owino and Fred Majimbo as members.

Cricket in the country has been under a normalization committee since March 16, 2021 and they had been handed a year-long mandate to clean up the sport as well as organize for fresh elections and a new constitution.

Already, the Committee led by Retired Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch has ensured a constitution is in place and it was validated on October 22, last year.

“The Committee visited various counties across the country to ascertain the Cricket activities going on in those counties as well as support and facilitate the interested individuals to register. I am pleased to note that out of this process 17 applications were received by the Registrar to be registered either as clubs or Cricket County Associations,”CS Amina said in a statement.

Out of the 17 Associations which registered, 10 have so far been approved by the Sports Registrar while the remaining seven are yet to fulfil all requirements.

The CS has also instructed the elections committee to ensure a free and fair process before they bring in new office holders.

The Normalization Committee is expected to hand over back running of all cricket affairs to the new office once the polls have been conducted.