Kenya Police striker Clinton Kinanga beats Ulinzi Stars keeper James Saruni during their FKF Premier League match at the Nyayo National Stadium.PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Battle of the forces ends barren at Nyayo as Gor scrape draw at Kasarani

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – The highly hyped forces derby between Kenya Police and Ulinzi Stars at the Nyayo National Stadium ended barren on Wednesday evening, with both sides missing great chances and Police hitting the woodwork twice.

Meanwhile at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Gor Mahia scored an 87th minute equalizer to scrape off a point against Bidco United.

At the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma, FC Talanta beat Nzoia Sugar 3-2 while Sofapaka and Kariobangi Sharks played to a 0-0 draw.

-More to follow

In this article:
