Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Senegal's Nampalys Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly sandwich Malawi's Gabadinho Mhango

AFCON 2022

Senegal, Guinea progress to last 16 despite failing to win

Published

YAOUNDE, Cameroon, Jan 18 – Senegal and Guinea have both proceeded to the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations despite failing to win their final Group B matches on Tuesday.

Senegal were held to a 0-0 draw by Malawi while Guinea lost their final match to already eliminated Zimbabwe.

With the results, Senegal remain top of the group with five points while Guinea edge out Malawi for second spot on head to head record after both sides finished with four points.

Malawi will now have to wait for all group matches to be completed before they know whether they can make the round of 16 as one of the best four number three teams.

-More to follow

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved