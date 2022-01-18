Senegal, Guinea progress to last 16 despite failing to win

YAOUNDE, Cameroon, Jan 18 – Senegal and Guinea have both proceeded to the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations despite failing to win their final Group B matches on Tuesday.

Senegal were held to a 0-0 draw by Malawi while Guinea lost their final match to already eliminated Zimbabwe.

With the results, Senegal remain top of the group with five points while Guinea edge out Malawi for second spot on head to head record after both sides finished with four points.

Malawi will now have to wait for all group matches to be completed before they know whether they can make the round of 16 as one of the best four number three teams.

-More to follow