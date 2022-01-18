Odibets offers enticing incentives in new ‘Mbogi bonus’ initiative

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – Kenya’s leading Odibets has launched an all-new promo for its customers christened ‘Mbogi bonus’ that is set to see punters get paid just for referring their friends on the Odibets betting platform.

As easy as it sounds, the Mbogi bonus has been coined from the popular slang ‘Mbogi’ that means friend.

The promo will see punters earn bonuses of up to Sh100 easily just from referring their friends this football season which has kicked off with the AFCON all the way to the World Cup.

How the Mbogi bonus works:

Invite your friends to join and play on Odibets. Ask your friend(s) to SMS ACCEPT followed by your phone number (this is to indicate you are the referee) to 29680, for example ACCEPT# 0709183680 to 29680 and then he/she should proceed and place a bet on the games available on the Odibets platform (www.odibets.com). You can also invite your friends using a unique referral link – the link can be generated under the account section on the Odibets platform. Have your friends place a bet of at least Sh49/= stake on any football match or other sports match on any market with odds greater than or equal to 4.99, any multi bet combination on any market for any sport.

On top of the Mbogi bonus one receives for referring a friend, the friend is set to receive a welcome bonus once they sign up on the Odibets platform.

Speaking during the launch of the Mbogi bonus promo, Odibets marketing manager Aggrey Sayi said that the betting firm had decided to come up with this bonus as a way of giving back to their loyal customers who have been with them through thick and thin.

“We have decided to launch the Mbogi bonus during this football season as a way of giving back to our loyal customers who have been with us all through thus they deserve to feel special in their own unique way,” said Sayi.

Early this month, Odibets launched a promo dubbed ‘Omoka na AFCON’ that is running concurrently with the African cup of Nations tournament. The promo has seen several punters win various cash prizes from just placing their bets on the Odibets platform.