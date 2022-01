ZURICH, Switzerland, Jan 17 – Robert Lewandowski beat Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and PSG’s Argentine superstar Lionel Messi to be crowned FIFA’s best player of 2021, his second award in a row.

Lewandowski had previously finished second in the Balon d’Or race won by Messi, but has now found consolation with the FIFA crown.

Meanwhile, Barcelona Women’s Alexia Putellas won the corresponding women’s award.

-More to follow