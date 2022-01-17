Connect with us

Cameroon finish top of Group B as Burkina Faso confirms last 16 slot

Timothy Olobulu

Published

YAOUNDE, Cameroon, Jan 17 – Despite seeing their winning run come to a halt, hosts Cameroon finished top of Group A at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after playing to a 1-1 draw with Cape Verde in the last round of matches on Monday.

The Indomitable Lions had already secured their place in the last 16 after last week’s victory over Ethiopia and the point against Cape Verde sees them finish in top spot.

Burkina Faso meanwhile finished second after playing to a similar result against Ethiopia who have now bowed out of the competition.

Cape Verde also finished with four points but lose out the automatic qualification slot on head to head basis having lost to the Burkinabe. They however have a high chance of squeezing into the last 16 as one of the best number three teams.

-More to follow

In this article:
