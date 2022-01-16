Pressure Mounts on Matano as Tusker suffer sixth loss of the season

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – Substitute Oliver Maloba scored an 87th minute sucker punch as Nairobi City Stars beat FKF Premier League defending champions Tusker FC by a solitary goal at Ruaraka on Sunday, piling more pressure on coach Robert Matano.

The brewers lost their sixth match in just 12 games, one more than they lost the entire season of their title-winning run last season.

A second consecutive loss for the brewers now puts Matano on a tight spot especially having overhauled the squad with loads of new signings at the end of the season.

