Sierra Leone players celebrate after their keeper saved a penalty

AFCON 2022

Goalkeeper howler sees Sierra Leone grab late point against Ivory Coast

Timothy Olobulu

Published

DOUALA, Cameroon, Jan 16 – Badra Ali Sangare’s mistake saw Sierra Leone earn a draw 2-2 with Ivory Coast and grab their second point on match day two of Group E standings at the Africa Cup of Nations in Douala on Sunday.

Ivory Coast seemed to be headed to a 2-1 win against the Leone Stars until keeper Sangare needlessly spilled the ball as he went to collect it in the third minute of added time.

Steven Caulker picked up and fed substitute Alhaji Kamara who did the rest to bundle the ball home and earn Sierra Leone a realistic chance of making it to the knockout phases.

Sangare had to go out injured, having seemingly landed awkwardly on his knee. With Ivory Coast having exhausted their substitutions, skipper Serge Aurier had to go in goal for the final few seconds of the match.

Arsenal striker Nicholas Pepe had struck Les Elephants back into the lead in the 65th minute, just 10 minutes after Sierra Leone’s Musa Noah Kamara had cancelled out Sebastian Haller’s first half goal.

Ivory Coast also had a penalty saved, when AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie saw his first half spot kick kept out.

-More to follow

In this article:
