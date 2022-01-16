Equatorial Guinea stun AFCON defending champions Algeria

DOUALA, Cameroon, Jan 16 – Esteban Obiang scored in the 70th minute as Equatorial Guinea stunned African Cup of Nations (AFCON) defending champions Algeria with a 1-0 defeat in Douala on Sunday night.

Obiang’s goal not only assured Equatorial Guinea of a massive victory over the African champions but also put to an end their enviable 35-match unbeaten streak that has been running since 2018.

Algeria now have just one point from two matches following their opening day draw with Sierra Leone, and must now beat Ivory Coast in their final match next Thursday to have a chance of progressing to the last 16.

-More to follow