Star African tennis player to watch: Ons Jabeur

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 15 – Viewers on DStv can look forward to seeing star African tennis player Ons Jabeur in Grand Slam action when the Australian Open gets underway from Monday 17 January 2022

Tunisian Ons Jabeur enjoyed a brilliant 2021, reaching career-high ranking of no.7 in the world – a record for a highest-ranked Arab tennis player in ATP or WTA rankings history.

It was at the 2020 Australian Open that she became the first Arab woman to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament, which she once again achieved at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Jabeur then won her first WTA title at the 2021 Birmingham Classic by defeating Daria Kasatkina, thus becoming the first ever Amazigh/Arab and Tunisian female tennis player to win a WTA title.

The 27-year-old, who hails from Monastir in Tunisia, will be looking to continue her success in 2022, and comes into the Australian Open in good nick, having shrugged off injury issues that affected her at the back end of last year. She also claimed the Mubadala World Tennis Championship last month, defeating Olympic Gold Medal winner Belinda Bencic.

“It was a crazy trip to come here, but as I said before, it was always a dream for me to come and play here at Mubadala,” said Jabeur. “It’s amazing to be here in Abu Dhabi; to be here in an Arab country, representing Tunisia, representing the Arab world. I’m so glad I had this opportunity, so I’m really grateful for that.

“I hadn’t played since Moscow and it feels like forever, so it was good to play some points and felt like a real match. Belinda plays really well so it was tough at certain times.”

On her ambitions for the New Year, Jabeur explained, “I like challenges and saying goals out loud. I want to keep breaking records and keep making history; giving more of an example for athletes out there. I want to continue my journey and win more titles, prove to myself that I deserve a spot in the top 10. I’m very ambitious for [2022].”

