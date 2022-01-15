Sharks overpowers Leopards to move third on FKF PL the log

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – Kariobangi Sharks jumped to third in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table after spanking AFC Leopards 3-1 on Saturday.

Eugene Mukangula sent AFC Leopards ahead at the quarter hour mark before Julius Masaba levelled scores on the 21st minute for Spurs to see both sides share spoils at the breather.

In the second stanza, Felix Oluoch handed Sharks the lead on the 67th minute before former Mathare United attacker Eric Mata scored the winner on the 85th minute.

In other results, struggling Mathare United lost 1-2 to Police FC where former Sofapaka midfielder Danson Kago opened the scoring for the Slum Boys to give the Bob Munro boys a slim 1-0 lead at the break.

In the second half, ex-Sharks forward Duke Abuya restored parity on the 54th minute before former Gor Mahia winger Clifton Miheso scored the winner from the spot on the 64th minute.