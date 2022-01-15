Postponed: Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 15 – SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to a classic Premier League rivalry, as Tottenham Hotspur host North London rivals Arsenal.

However, the match was postponed owing to COVID-19 cases after Arsenal requested.

Both Spurs and the Gunners clubs are looking to step up their level of performance and this meeting on Sunday evening is set to be another full-blooded affair.

“Football is all about details and when you come close to the final step, details are so important,” said Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

“We know that we have the manager who can help the team improve in those details. [Manager] Antonio Conte’s CV talks by itself. He’s bringing his energy, his football approach but also, mainly, his mentality. He has the winning culture in his DNA.”

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, has been impressed by the progress made by Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli this season: “He trains incredibly hard, he is always willing to do more and he is not scared or afraid to take risks – and that is what I like about him.

You cannot play every action at 100mph, it is impossible. It is not very efficient for you because you burn yourself out after a few minutes, and then you’re just chasing a situation and not reading exactly what is needed. Gabi is doing much better at that.”

Key players

Harry Kane – The England captain has an outstanding record in this fixture, but more than anything he will be looking to help Tottenham gain some revenge over their hated rivals after a humiliating defeat at the Emirates Stadium in the first half of the season.

Gabriel Martinelli – The Brazilian youngster has become one of the leaders of Arsenal’s attack, and the improvement in his finishing has been highly impressive. He will endear himself even more to Gunners fans if he can score against Spurs on Sunday.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Tottenham and Arsenal have met in 204 matches across all competitions since their first clash back in 1896. The Gunners have claimed 84 wins compared to 66 for Spurs, while 54 games have been drawn.

When the teams met earlier in this Premier League season, at the Emirates Stadium in September 2021, Arsenal claimed a 3-1 home win thanks to goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka.

Battles to watch

Antonio Conte v Mikel Arteta – Conte is the more experienced and decorated manager, but Arteta will be hoping his side’s improving form in the back end of 2021 translates to a Premier League ‘double’ over their rivals.

Hugo Lloris v Gabriel Martinelli – Tottenham’s French goalkeeper will be looking to keep a clean sheet in the North London derby, while Arsenal forward Martinelli presents a clear threat to that ambition with his rapidly-improving finishing.

Son Heung-min v Ben White – Arsenal centre-back White has established himself as a key man in the heart of defence, but he will face a stiff test of his concentration against the intelligent movement and pace of Son.

Match broadcast details

All times CAT

Postponed

18:30: Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1