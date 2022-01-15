Impala picks first season win as Oilers stretch unbeaten run

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – Resolution Impala finally picked up its first win of the season following a 17-7 victory over Kenyatta University’s BlakBlad in one of the Kenya Cup matches played at the Impala Club on Saturday.

Impala, the 10-time champions had gone five matches without a win and were rooted at the bottom of the log with no points and will be banking on this win to find their grove back and avoid the embarrassment of relegation for the first time since 1994.

At Nairobi’s RFUEA Grounds, two-time champions Nakuru RFC’s poor run continued after receiving a 41-8 thrashing at the hands of Mwamba RFC who picked their second win of the season.

Elsewhere in Kakamega, inform Menengai Oilers continued their perfect start, staying unbeaten after seeing off Homeboyz 34-6, champions KCB RFC mauled Nondescripts 34-9, Strathmore Leos edged out Kenya Harlequin 19-17 at the RFUEA Grounds while last last year’s runners-up Kabras Sugar overwhelmed Masinde Muliro University 36-14.

-Collated Kenya Cup results-

Menengai Oilers 34 -Homeboyz 06

Kenya Harlequins 17 – Strathmore University 19

Masinde Muliro University 14 – Kabras Sugar 36

Nondescripts 09 – KCB 34

Resolution Impala 17 – BlakBlad 07

Mwamba 41 – Top Fry Nakuru 08

-Collated Championship results-

Kabarak University 25 – Catholic Monks 28

Shamas Foundation 12 – UoE 06

Western Bulls 08 – Eldoret RFC 06

Kisumu RFC 28 – South Coast Pirates 24

Mean Machine 30 – USIU 03

Northern Suburbs vs Egerton University (Postponed)