Nondescript Kanyiri Kariuki tackles KCB Andrew Amonde. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

Behind the lens: how KCB slayed Nondies to maintain Kenya Cup unbeaten run

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – Veteran Andrew Amonde inspired four-time back-to-back Kenya Cup champions KCB RFC to a resounding 34-9 victory over Nondescripts to maintain its unbeaten run.

 Here is how the match went down in pictorial at a muddy Ngong Racecourse as the Curtis Olago side showed a character of a champion.

KCB RFC power player Andrew Amonde in action against Nondescript at the Ngong Racecourse. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Amonde, a former Kenya 7s skipper, is now full concentrating on the longer version of the game and has been been a game changer at the Lions Den.

KCB Fly-Half Darwin Mukidza trying to overcome Nondescript tight defence. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Top Fly-Half Darwin Mukidza, who has also had a stint with the Kenya 7s is one of the key players that has guided the Bankers to success and is known by his prowess in converting the points.

KCB Fly-Half Darwin Mukidza preparing to convert a Try against Nondescript. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
KCB ‘s Jacob Ojee vie for an aerial ball with Nondescript Ian Mumbwani. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Jacob Ojee, was also in the Kenya 7s set-up and has been a dependable player for KCB thanks to his sheer power and pace.

KCB’s Jacob Ojee in action against Nondescript. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

After some days of sunny, the weather changed Saturday afternoon after the heavens opened but that did not deter KCB’s goal of stretching their unbeaten run so far this season.

Heavy rains at Ngong Racecourse. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Nondescript’s Fiden Tony is tackled by KCB’s Peter Waitere. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
KCB’s Bob Muhati charges past Nondescript defence. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
KCB’s Davis Chenge in action against Nondescript. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

