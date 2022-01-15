Behind the lens: how KCB slayed Nondies to maintain Kenya Cup unbeaten run

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – Veteran Andrew Amonde inspired four-time back-to-back Kenya Cup champions KCB RFC to a resounding 34-9 victory over Nondescripts to maintain its unbeaten run.

Here is how the match went down in pictorial at a muddy Ngong Racecourse as the Curtis Olago side showed a character of a champion. KCB RFC power player Andrew Amonde in action against Nondescript at the Ngong Racecourse. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Amonde, a former Kenya 7s skipper, is now full concentrating on the longer version of the game and has been been a game changer at the Lions Den. KCB Fly-Half Darwin Mukidza trying to overcome Nondescript tight defence. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Top Fly-Half Darwin Mukidza, who has also had a stint with the Kenya 7s is one of the key players that has guided the Bankers to success and is known by his prowess in converting the points. KCB Fly-Half Darwin Mukidza preparing to convert a Try against Nondescript. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA KCB ‘s Jacob Ojee vie for an aerial ball with Nondescript Ian Mumbwani. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Jacob Ojee, was also in the Kenya 7s set-up and has been a dependable player for KCB thanks to his sheer power and pace. KCB’s Jacob Ojee in action against Nondescript. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA