Behind the lens: how KCB slayed Nondies to maintain Kenya Cup unbeaten run

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – Veteran Andrew Amonde inspired four-time back-to-back Kenya Cup champions KCB RFC to a resounding 34-9 victory over Nondescripts to maintain its unbeaten run.
Here is how the match went down in pictorial at a muddy Ngong Racecourse as the Curtis Olago side showed a character of a champion.
Amonde, a former Kenya 7s skipper, is now full concentrating on the longer version of the game and has been been a game changer at the Lions Den.
Top Fly-Half Darwin Mukidza, who has also had a stint with the Kenya 7s is one of the key players that has guided the Bankers to success and is known by his prowess in converting the points.
Jacob Ojee, was also in the Kenya 7s set-up and has been a dependable player for KCB thanks to his sheer power and pace.
After some days of sunny, the weather changed Saturday afternoon after the heavens opened but that did not deter KCB’s goal of stretching their unbeaten run so far this season.